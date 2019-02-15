Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A contract cafeteria worker at a Lexington County school is being accused of having a gun and a marijuana on the school's campus.

Tevin Trapp, 25, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to arrest warrants.

Trapp was a contract employee for Gray Collegiate Academy’s food service vendor.

“While patrolling campus on foot Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer smelled marijuana coming from Trapp’s vehicle when Trapp was on duty in the cafeteria,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Trapp told the SRO he’d smoked marijuana in the car and retrieved a ‘blunt’ from the front console.”

Officers say Trapp then advised the deputy a handgun was in the center console.

“The SRO found more marijuana in the center console along with a handgun, which had a loaded magazine in it,” Koon said.

Trapp, who works for the food service provider and not the school, was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.