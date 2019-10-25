A former South Carolina sheriff has been sentenced to the maximum of a year in prison on a misconduct charge.

RELATED: SC sheriff guilty of 1 count of misconduct

Prosecutors say Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis used his power and office to push a personal assistant into having sex with him.

Prosecutors say the 43-year-old Lewis hired Savanah Nabors after his 2016 election, paying the then 22-year-old $62,000 a year and giving her a vehicle and other perks to groom her for a sexual relationship.

RELATED: Greenville Sheriff Will Lewis testifies, prosecution rests case

Judge G. Thomas Cooper told Lewis on Friday not to squander the time he will spend behind bars and to think about what he did and what he can do to keep turning around his life.

Thursday's conviction automatically removed Lewis from office.