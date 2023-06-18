Deputy injured in South Carolina shooting during response to armed robbery, expected to recover; suspect killed in exchange of gunfire. Investigation underway.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy is expected to make a full recovery and a suspect is dead following a shooting in South Carolina.

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Sunday morning that the incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. as a deputy was responding to an armed robbery report.

The sheriff's office said that a deputy responding to the incident was shot in the incident and returned fire, killing the suspect. The deputy was taken to an area hospital and, according to the sheriff's office, "is expected to make a full recovery."

Additional details regarding the incident were not released as the sheriff's department has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.