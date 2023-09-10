SC State, Claflin temporarily locked down overnight due to report of gunfire nearby, officials say

The lockdown lasted roughly 30 minutes. South Carolina State University said its investigators reported no findings.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University officials said investigators didn't find anything after reports of nearby gunfire led to campus lockdowns overnight.

According to a South Carolina State University spokesperson, their campus and nearby Claflin University were locked down between 11:55 p.m. on Saturday and 12:26 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said the lockdowns resulted from a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Goff Avenue.

South Carolina State said its investigators didn't find anything after the report. News19 contacted the South Carolina State Campus Police regarding the incident. The person who answered the phone said all calls related to Goff Avenue are considered off-campus. The road is about 1.5 miles long and runs from Nance Street to the northeast to Magnolia Street to the southwest.

A spokesperson for the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they were unaware of any incidents but would look into the situation further. News19 has also contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office for additional information but has not yet received a response.