SC State clears account balances for 35 graduates - under one condition

It's a chance to walk today and give back tomorrow.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina university is paying off the balances of 35 graduating seniors so that they can walk the stage for the spring commencement. But there's a twist.

According to South Carolina State, the recipients were required to sign a pledge with President Alexander Conyers. The pledge requires the students to donate back at least the amount received to the university over a three-year period. The goal is to make sure future graduating classes can benefit.

"Given this historic milestone in these students' lives, it would have been a letdown for them not to be able to participate,” Conyers said in a prepared statement. “I know that they have tried everything to make it happen and were unable to."