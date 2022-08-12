SC State president provides update on morning lockdown

The campus was locked down around 10:45 a.m. but has since returned to regular operations.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has lifted a lockdown put in place on Thursday morning after reports of a man on campus with a possible gun.

A spokesperson for S.C. State said that the university went into lockdown around 10:45 a.m. when authorities were told of a person walking on campus who they believed may have had a gun.

The university initially restricted access to its grounds as authorities searched for the person. Students and employees were also told to shelter in place.

However, in an update provided to News19 around 1:15 p.m., campus police identified the person in question and "determined that no live weapon was involved."