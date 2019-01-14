ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg County suspect that been arrested just about two weeks ago on kidnapping and sex assault charges is now being accused of murder.

Michael Corbitt, 25, is now facing a charge of murder with a scheduled first court appearance on Tuesday.

“This individual was just taken into custody less than two weeks ago on several felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping,” the sheriff said. “And now he’s out and charged with this homicide.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to a Springfield-area location after people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Springfield police arrived on Samaria Road just outside town limits and found a man slumped over in a car seat with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Investigators developed information that Corbitt had been seen with the victim only moments before hearing gunfire.

Corbitt was later taken into custody.

Back on January 3, bond was set at $16,000 after he was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and carjacking in connection with a September 23, 2018 assault.

Witnesses in that incident said they had observed a woman screaming and waving for help from inside a black Nissan. The two men could see the woman was bleeding from her mouth, the report states.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle when the men intervened.

She said she had been assaulted both physically and sexually, according to warrants.

Corbitt’s hearing on Tuesday is set for 2:30 p.m.