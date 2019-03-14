SPARTANBURG, South Carolina — A woman was arrested after deputies say she attacked another woman with a stun gun in front of a Spartanburg County home on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a home on Boundary Drive shortly before noon for a report of a disturbance.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two women on the ground who were bloody and fighting.

According to the report, 22-year-old Savanna Grace White drove to the home and attacked the girlfriend of her child's father.

White began shoving and grabbed the victim before pulling out a stun gun and stunning her, the report says.

The report says the victim was able to get the stun gun away from White and was able to fight her and hold her down until deputies arrived.

White told arriving deputies that she needed to check on her baby, who remained in the car during the attack, according to the report.

The victim told deputies that White had been harassing her and had gone to the sheriff's office Tuesday morning to speak to deputies about getting a trespassing order and possibly a restraining order against White.

White was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. She was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center and has since been released.