ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning the community that someone is using real names for a scam.

According to the OCSO, someone is using names of employees with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Magistrate’s Office in a scam.

Someone notified the OCSO Friday saying they had received a call stating a Capt. Green of the OCSO had two warrants for their arrest and signed by a genuine county magistrate.

The warrants were said to have been issued due to the potential victim for failing to show up for jury duty. According to law enforcement, the victim was told he could have the warrants dropped by going to a local business to get a money card for $1,000 and give the caller that card number.

When the number given is dialed, it goes straight to voice mail that says the caller has reached the OCSO, according to law enforcement.

That fake number is 803-395-0337.

If anyone receives such a call, please call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.