COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five people have been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges on Friday after an eight-day-trial.

According to the FBI's Columbia Violent Gang Task Force and an investigation that began in 2016, drug trafficking charges have been brought against five people.

In 2016, the FBI began investigating Santerrio Smith for drug trafficking. Through tapping his phone, agents discovered individuals that Smith was working with, including Terrence Dunlap, Smith’s “right-hand man,” who stored cocaine and heroin for Smith and cooked cocaine into crack cocaine for sale on the streets of Richland County.

According to agents, they discovered that one of Smith’s primary drug suppliers was Glenn Pernell, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville. Pernell used contraband cell phones to communicate with Smith and arranged drug deliveries for Smith. Pernell relied on family members and close friends, including his sister Whitney Pernell and his cousin Fatima Ford, to store drugs and money for his drug trafficking organization.

Three women testified that, while he was incarcerated, Glenn Pernell contacted them through Facebook. After he made a personal connection, Pernell sent each of them gifts and money to help pay their bills. Eventually, Pernell began asking for favors in return and the women began making drug and money runs until one of them was stopped by law enforcement. On July 3, 2017, one of the women was stopped while on her way to deliver a large amount of cocaine to Smith.

“This case shows once again that the unfettered use of contraband cell phones enables inmates to continue committing crimes that harm the public even while they are behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Lydon. “In partnership with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, we will continue to fight the public safety threat caused by contraband cell phones in our prisons. We applaud the FBI’s Columbia Violent Gang Task Force and the trial team for their tireless work in dismantling this drug trafficking ring, which was responsible for pouring cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin into our neighborhoods.”

After deliberating for nearly a day, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all charges.

Glenn Pernell and Whitney Pernell were convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. They were each attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 1 kilogram or more of heroin.

Glenn Pernell was also convicted of four counts of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Whitney Pernell was also convicted of one count of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Fatima Ford was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. She was attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 1 kilogram or more of heroin.

Santerrio Smith was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. He was attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, 280 grams or more of cocaine base, and 100 grams or more of heroin. He was also convicted of two counts of use of a communication facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin.

Terrece Dunlap was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and heroin. He was attributed 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 100 grams or more of heroin. He was also convicted of one count of use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Each of the defendants will face at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison.

“Dismantling drug trafficking organizations is a continuing priority for the FBI,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jody Norris. “These verdicts are the results of the commitment and perseverance of our Agents and partners within the Violent Crime Task Force, to include the dedicated staff of the United States Attorney’s Office. Together, we will continue to work to make South Carolina a safer and better place to live.”