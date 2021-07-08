SCDNR seeks help finding people involved in July 4 boating incident

Four people fled the scene after July 4 collision on Lake Wateree in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is asking the public for help in locating persons involved in a July 4 boating accident on Lake Wateree.

According to a post on South Carolina Game Wardens' Facebook page, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, near Wateree Creek in Fairfield County. Two vessels collided, one stalled and the other fled the scene.

The stalled boat, described as a "deck" type ski boat, had nine people on board and were the party that reported the accident. One of the nine suffered a non-life threatening injury to her hand and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The ski boat had significant damage from the collision.

The fleeing vessel is described as an aluminum fishing boat with a black engine.

Two female occupants were thrown from the boat during the collision and were pulled out of the water by the two remaining occupants before the vessel took off.

SCDNR asks anyone with information about the whereabouts or occupants of the vessel to call 1-800-922-5431 or text your tip to 847411. Anonymous tips may be given online at SCDNR's Operation Game Thief website.