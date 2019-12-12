ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Illegal tire dumping continues to be a problem in our state and the Department of Natural Resources is stepping in to stop it.

"Just think about if someone was coming to your house and just dumping trash at your house and how you would feel," SCDNR Officer Jordan Hawkins said.

South Carolina agencies to crack down on illegal tire dumps COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Palmetto Pride, and the SC Department of Natural Resources have joined together in an effort to curb illegal tire dumps throughout the state. The "See It, Report It" campaign is aimed at eliminating unpermitted tire stockpiles, which can pose both public health and environmental risks.

Rural areas of South Carolina are hot spots for illegal dumping.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Palmetto Pride, and the SC Department of Natural Resources have joined together in an effort to curb illegal tire dumps throughout the state.

The "See It, Report It" campaign is aimed at eliminating unpermitted tire stockpiles, which can pose both public health and environmental risks.

"If we don't know about it, we can't enforce anything," Hawkins said.

Hawkins said in these cases it's hard to catch criminals in the act.

"They're going into places where hopefully nobody sees it, you know, trying to get out of the public view while they're doing this," Hawkins said.

Now, with the see it, report it campaign you can help put a stop to illegal tire dumping the moment you spot the evidence.

"If you see these tires out somewhere, if you are out hunting or fishing and you come across a tire dump site, let us know because if you let us know we can start working it, possibly get somebody charged and fined with illegal dumping," Hawkins said.

Another issue with illegally dumping tires is if it rains, insects move in.

"You can see inside these tires, it's a breeding ground for mosquitoes," Hawkins said. "They hold water and it's just as bad as throwing out a bag of trash out the window. I mean it's littering."

To properly dispose of tires, you must go to the county landfill or local waste site. There is a fee though.

"I think that is why a lot of people are dumping their tires in rural locations just to bypass that fee," Hawkins said.

Now if you're caught dumping tires in the wrong place it could cost you or even land you in jail.

"It's dumping it on our home here in South Carolina and it's a big issue," Hawkins said. "You know take a little pride and think about it as your place, I mean, it is your place where you live."