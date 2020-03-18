COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scammers are trying to aquire personal information using fear and the spread of coronavirus.

According to The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS), there is a possible phishing scam attempting to acquire personal identifying information from individuals who might be recipients of federal benefit programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

According to SCDSS, these scammers have contacted individuals via email posing as a company that can reimburse your SNAP purchases. This is not legitimate.

In a release, SCDSS warns citizens to not provide any bank account information or SNAP/TANF ID information. SCDSS is working with the proper authorities to address the matter.

According to the agency, there are some situations where DSS employees may request South Carolina residents confirm personal information over the phone, but staff will never threaten clients for information or request bank account information.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us: “USDA Does Not Tolerate Attempts to Use Social Media to Facilitate Fraud. Please report any incidents of email ‘phishing’ attempts to fraudulently gain access to recipient SNAP EBT account information to the SC Department of Social Service, Office of Inspector General Fraud Hotline at 1-(800) 694-8518.”

You can also make a report of any suspicious phone calls or emails to DSS by contacting CISOoffice@dss.sc.gov .