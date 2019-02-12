AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Threats of a school shooting caused concern on a campus in Polk County. Investigators say somebody wrote at least three threats about a possible shooting that would happen on Jan. 29, 2020. The messages were scribbled on bathroom walls at Auburndale High School.

According to law enforcement, one of the messages included the first names of six students.

During their investigation, detectives say they identified a ninth-grade student, who confessed to writing the threats.

"The Auburndale Police Department takes these and all threats very seriously and we are going to arrest anyone we identify as being responsible for such threats," Auburndale Police Department Lt. Andy Moore wrote in an email. "We encourage parents to talk to their school-age children about the seriousness of such senselessness."

Moore asked anyone who sees something suspicious in the future to say something about it.

"I encourage our students, staff, parents and community members to remain diligent. If you see or hear anything suspicious, immediately report it to your school administrators," Polk County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd wrote.

"We can never be too careful when it comes to student safety.”

RELATED: Police arrest student accused of making threats to Gibbs HS

RELATED: Azalea Middle School student arrested for making threats

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter