COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a student has been charged for carrying a weapon on school property.

A 15-year-old student has been charged for carrying a weapon on school property and making student threats at Westwood High School on September 10.

According to RCSD, a school resource officer was alerted by school administrators that a student had made a threat to shoot up the school. Another student had overheard the threat and immediately notified their parents and school staff.

The 15-year-old student was pulled aside and questioned Tuesday morning about the threats. The student admitted to making the threats but said it was “just a joke.” During the investigation, the student was found to be in possession of two knives.

The teen was charged and released to his parents.

Sheriff Leon Lott commends the student who came forward, and alerted the school and parents.

“It’s never a joke to us,” Sheriff Lott said.

Libby Roof, a communications and strategic partnerships department for Richland Two, wrote in an email to parents that "there is no immediate threat or danger to our school."

According to the email, the school is "administering disciplinary consequences" to the student.