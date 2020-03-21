ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information about a Friday night hit and run in Orangeburg where a pedestrian was seriously injured.

According to SCHP, the incident happened on Friday, March 20, around 8:40 p.m. on Whittaker Parkway at Myers Road in Orangeburg County.

The vehicle involved is a 2016 Black Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle should have damage on the driver side and missing the side mirror.

If you have any information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010, *47 (from any cell phone) or you provide information anonymously by contacting Midlands Crimestoppers by submitting a mobile or web tip.