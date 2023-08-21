Search continues for 69-year-old missing Lancaster man

Danny Spires was reported missing from his home in Lancaster, SC, on August 17

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 69-year-old man.

Danny K. Squires was last seen leaving his home at 2692 Lynwood Drive in Lancaster around 10 a.m. on August 17, 2023. Squires was on foot and headed toward the BP gas station at 2045 Lynwood Drive -- about 1.8 miles from his home -- and a nearby Dollar General that he frequents.

When he left home, Squires was wearing black shorts, a white shirt, and no shoes or socks. He suffers from memory loss and might seem lost or confused.

Squires is described as 5’8” tall and weighs 160 lbs., with a slim build and a gray beard. He wears glasses and has a prominent scar on his abdomen.

An extensive search of the surrounding area by personnel from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster County Fire-Rescue, Lancaster County Emergency Management, Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the York County Sheriff’s Office has not located Squires -- even with K-9s, drones, and a helicopter having been deployed.