Missing South Carolina mother last seen dropping off her children weeks ago

Law enforcement seeks assistance in finding 29-year-old Alexis Ware, last seen dropping off her children to their father

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a 29-year-old woman reported missing on January 30, 2022.

According to deputies, Alexis Ware was last seen dropping off her children to their father at the 7-Eleven on S.C. 29 North in Anderson County on January 30. Her red Honda sedan was discovered in a wooded area in McCormick County on February 2, approximately 50 miles away from where she was last seen.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride issued a statement on Wednesday, March 2, updating the investigation.

"We are exhausting every possible avenue of inquiry on this case and will continue to work diligently until this case is solved," McBride said. "We are committed to finding Alexis and providing answers to her family."

So far, investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have obtained and executed numerous search warrants for evidence in this case; reviewed surveillance footage from Ware's last known location and reported possible sightings; conducted interviews with friends, family, and associates of Ware who may have seen or spoken to her prior to her disappearance; checked area hospitals and coroners' offices for unidentified patients; checked with the Transportation Safety Administration for any flights Ware could have taken; enlisted the assistance of the McCormick County Sheriff's Office, SLED, and other partner agencies -- including K9 units -- to conduct a large-scale search operation in the area where Ware's vehicle was found; and requested assistance from the South Carolina Field Office of the FBI.