The search for missing 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams expanded to the Southside at a second location, which is Williams' prior address, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed.

JSO said there were more than 64 officers searching for Williams at Paradise Island Apartments, 7651 Paradise Island Blvd. near Southside Boulevard and Baymeadows Road, hours after Williams went missing on Wednesday from her Brentwood area home on Ivy Street.

"Taylor is the most important thing here right now," JSO Chief T. K. Waters said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "We are very concerned, but we are going to search and we will continue to search throughout the night in hopes of finding Taylor."

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department assisted with the search. JFRD crews were seen searching the woods nearby the apartments.

JSO was also seen bringing a pair of boats to the area around 3:30 p.m. Five dive team members searched a shallow pond in front of the complex.

During the night, JSO searched a dumpster at the apartment complex.

"We're not going to rule anything out," said JSO Chief T.K. Waters. "We will continue to look for Taylor because we want home Taylor home safely."

JSO confirmed that the second location is Williams' prior address. A neighbor told First Coast News that Williams and her family recently moved to the Brentwood area home from the Southside.

An Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Jacksonville girl, Taylor Rose Williams, last seen in the Brentwood area midnight.

