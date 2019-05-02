FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A search for an armed bank robbery suspect continues in Forest Acres.

Forest Acres police have identified the man 29-year-old Samuel Levone Neathery of Florida. He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Officers do not believe he has connections to the Columbia region.

Police released a picture of the man that they're searching for, which clearly shows the suspect's face. Previous surveillance images showed him with sunglasses and a hoodie.

Columbia police, Richland County deputies and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are assisting. During the search, a helicopter, bloodhounds, and K-9s have been used.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact 803-782-9444 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Forest Acres police chief Gene Sealy Forest Acres police says this all began when his officers responded to S.C. Federal Credit Union on Forest Drive around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday based on reports of two armed suspects.

As they arrived at the bank, Sealy says one of the suspects, a woman, was exiting the bank. The suspect refused to comply with officers and continued to try and drive away. Officers fired two shots at the suspect, who crashed her Toyota Camry into a pickup truck as she exited the parking lot onto Forest Drive, Sealy said.

The suspect was removed from the car and transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound that does not appear to be life threatening, according to Sealy. The woman was found to be armed and had a backpack full of money, he said.

Neathery ran back into the bank, and apparently exited out of the back. Sealy said police have recovered what they believe to be the hoodie he was wearing.

Forest Drive was closed between Clemson Avenue and Trenholm Road while officials searched for an armed bank robbery suspect, but the road has since reopened.

Crayton Middle, Satchel Ford Elementary, Bradley Elementary and Brockman Elementary--all school in the area-- were put on lockdown as officers searched. After briefly holding bus riders and student who walk from dismissal, the district all students to go home. A.C. Flora High was not put on lockdown, but its dismissal was also affected because bus routes go through the same area.

The car driven by the first suspect was stolen out of Georgia, according to Sealy, but additional information is limited at this time.

No bank employees were hurt in the robbery, although employees are said to be shaken up.