Armed and dangerous: Authorities searching for man who tied up woman, stole car in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is urging Silverstreet area residents to lock all cars and doors as authorities search for a "dangerous" man who reportedly tied up a woman and stole her car.

Foster says the home invasion took place on Dennis Dairy Lane, just outside of Newberry. The suspect reportedly approached the homeowner and tied her up before taking her vehicle.

Foster says an officer spotted the vehicle on SC Hwy. 34, just west of Silverstreet. When authorities attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the suspect drove into a pasture and fled into a wooded area.

SLED bloodhounds and a helicopter are on the way to track the suspect, who is considered armed and very dangerous, according to Foster.

If you live in the Silverstreet area near Green Acres and Moses G Road, Foster says you should take precautions by locking all cars and locking all doors.

The suspect is described as a white male with salt and pepper hair, who stands approximately 5'5" and is wearing a camouflaged jacket with a black bandana over his face.

If you see the suspect, DO NOT APPRACH HIM. Call 9-1-1 instead.