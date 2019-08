COLUMBIA, S.C. — A search is currently underway for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at McCary's Bar and Grill at 851 Bush River Road around 2:25 a.m.

One person was killed during the shooting and three others were injured. They were all transported to the hospital for treatment of upper body injuries.

This is a developing story. News 19 will provide more information as it becomes available.