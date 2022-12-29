Search ongoing for missing diver at Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dive teams from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are again out on Lake Murray for the second day, conducting a search for a missing diver.
The diver was reported missing near the towers at the dam on Lake Murray around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, says DNR spokesman Stephen Fastenau.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting in the search, loaning a remote operated underwater vehicle (ROV) that allows rescue teams to penetrate the murky waters near the dam. The area being searched has a depth of more than 100 feet, according to Fastenau.
Newberry County Rescue is also aiding in the search.
This is an ongoing story, check back for details as they become available.