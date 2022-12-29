Search ongoing for missing diver at Lake Murray

SC Department of Natural Resources, other agencies continue search near towers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dive teams from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are again out on Lake Murray for the second day, conducting a search for a missing diver.

The diver was reported missing near the towers at the dam on Lake Murray around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, says DNR spokesman Stephen Fastenau.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting in the search, loaning a remote operated underwater vehicle (ROV) that allows rescue teams to penetrate the murky waters near the dam. The area being searched has a depth of more than 100 feet, according to Fastenau.

Newberry County Rescue is also aiding in the search.