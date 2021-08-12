Search underway for driver who struck, killed pedestrian on Fairfield Road

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark blue compact SUV that now likely has front-end damage on the driver's side.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Richland County that left one person dead, Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on Fairfield Road not far from Crane Church Road in Richland County.

Authorities believe the suspect was driving a dark blue compact SUV and hit a pedestrian before leaving the scene heading south toward Columbia on Fairfield Road. The pedestrian ultimately died.

The Highway Patrol said that there should be damage to the driver's side headlight area of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident or who may recognize the vehicle description should contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 (CRIMESC).