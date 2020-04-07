Search underway for suspect after South Carolina deputy assaulted, run over with patrol car

Deputies located the stolen patrol car but continue to search for the suspect.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Darlington County deputy was assaulted and run over during an investigation Friday afternoon and a search is underway for the suspect.

Officials say a Darlington County deputy was investigating a burglary near the Rogers Road/Timmonsville Road area Thursday when he made contact with a suspect. The suspect assaulted the deputy, stole the deputy’s patrol vehicle and ran over the deputy with the patrol vehicle, according to investigators.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released Friday evening.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle but continue to search for the suspect. Now, they're asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect. Investigators released a still image of the suspect from the assaulted deputy's body camera.