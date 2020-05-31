COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are looking for three suspects after shots were fired in the direction of officers Saturday evening.

Authorities tell News 19 that deputies were near the corner of Gervais and Assembly streets Saturday evening, when shots were fired in their direction.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was NOT shot at, according to deputies, despite some media reports.

Deputies are searching for at least three potential suspects, but there is no description at this time.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

