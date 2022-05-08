Search underway for missing woman in Kershaw County

Christina Chambers was last seen in the 5800 block of Mt. Pisgah Road around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman with disabilities last seen in the Mt. Pisgah area.

According to the sheriff's office announcement, 30-year-old Christina Chambers is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has short hair and was last seen wearing a black and white dress. The sheriff's office added that she speaks with a stutter.

Chambers hasn't been seen since around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and was in the 5800 block of Mt. Pisgah Road at the time. The sheriff's office said that it currently has deputies and K-9 times in the area searching for her.