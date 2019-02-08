COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office discovered a large amount of stolen property after obtaining a search warrant in connection with a burglary ring.

According to law enforcement, a search warrant was executed Friday morning by Colleton County Investigators and Orangeburg Investigator Andrew Hayes. The warrant lead to the recovery of stolen goods.

The sheriff's office found 30 guns, two four-wheelers, twp generators, fridge, freezer, air compressor, power tools, gun accessories, ammunition, and marijuana.

This has been an on-going investigation by Colleton County, Orangeburg County and Berkeley County agencies involving a multi-defendant burglary ring spanning across 14 counties.

This is still an ongoing investigation.