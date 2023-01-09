Search widens for Sumter mom, son missing since June 2023

The investigation now includes agents from SLED, FBI, and other state law enforcement agencies.

BEAUFORT, S.C. — The search for a missing Sumter mother and son has grown into a multi-agency investigation as of Sept. 1.

Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her 2-year-old son Matteo were reported missing from their Wilson Street home in Sumter, South Carolina, in June 2023 after not making contact with other family members. At that time, Sumter Police officers searched the area around Van Dam's home after her car was found next to her home, but no one was found in the home or vehicle.

Police did not provide details regarding the investigation because the case is ongoing. Sumter Police, however, have been joined by Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the search for the mother and son.

Van Dam was originally from the Beaufort area.