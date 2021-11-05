Second arrest made in deadly April shooting of 19-year-old

The first arrest came in September. The latest arrest includes a charge of murder.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has made a second arrest in the murder of a 19-year-old man that happened months earlier.

The department released new details on Friday regarding how the investigation into a local shooting led them to Michigan. That's where investigators found Sherman Jones and where Saginaw authorities took him into custody on Nov. 1.

Jones is the second arrest in the April 13 death of Braeden Heath. On that day, deputies arrived at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road regarding a shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He eventually died at a local hospital.

Months into the investigation, authorities also arrested Ameria Capers on Sept. 9 for a felony count of being an accessory after the fact.