Second arrest made after deadly shooting on Hardscrabble Road

The victim, 22-year-old Malik T. Gray of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A second arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in northeast Richland County left a man dead last week.

18-year-old Jayshaun Thomas is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Around 1:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, deputies say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Hardscrabble Road and Clemson Road, followed by another call that a person had been hit in the 4400 block of Hardscrabble Road.

Upon their arrival, deputies say found a man with a gunshot wound in the lower body. The victim, 22-year-old Malik T. Gray of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.