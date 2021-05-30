Second boating accident on Lake Murray leaves three injured

The incident occurred Saturday night near Prosperity

PROSPERITY, S.C. — A second Memorial Weekend boating accident on Lake Murray has left three people with minor injuries.

Newberry County Sheriff's Office assisted South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officers responding to a call that came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 29.

Two boats collided about 800 feet from Buffalo Creek Marina.

David Lucas, with SCDNR, reports that two people were transported to a Richland County hospital and one person was transported to Newberry County hospital -- none of the injuries were life-threatening.