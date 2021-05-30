Second boating accident on Lake Murray leaves three injured

PROSPERITY, S.C. — A second Memorial Weekend boating accident on Lake Murray has left three people with minor injuries.
Newberry County Sheriff's Office assisted South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officers responding to a call that came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, May 29.
Two boats collided about 800 feet from Buffalo Creek Marina.
David Lucas, with SCDNR, reports that two people were transported to a Richland County hospital and one person was transported to Newberry County hospital -- none of the injuries were life-threatening.
SCDNR has a larger presence at the lake because of the holiday weekend. A boating accident Friday left five people injured and one boat involved in that accident sunk.