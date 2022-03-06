Sunday Columbia shooting reported within mile of Saturday incident

The latest shooting left a male victim injured. Police have not said whether they believe the cases are connected or not.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are reporting one person injured in a shooting not far from another that happened a day earlier and left a man dead.

The latest shooting happened in the 3400 block of Belvedere Drive late Sunday evening. The scene of the shooting, which was just off Two Notch Road, is within a mile radius of one that occurred Saturday in another community near the same major thoroughfare.

In the Saturday shooting, police arrived in the 1700 block of Van Heise Street near Two Notch and the Crescent Hill Cemetery where they found a man shot to death.

Police have not said whether or not the two shootings may be related and suggested in Sunday night's announcement that details are still extremely limited in the Belvedere Drive case.