x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Crime

Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Columbia teen

Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, 20, has been charged with one count of murder.
Credit: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal November 9 shooting on an 18-year-old Columbia man.

Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, 20, has been charged with one count of murder.

The Holly Hill man was formally presented his rights during a hearing on Wednesday. Any consideration for bond will come at a later date in circuit court.

The OCSO made an initial arrest the day after the shooting, arresting Qveyon Abraham, 21, and changing him with murder. 

RELATED: Orangeburg deputies seeking person of interest in shooting death of teen

Abraham, of Santee, remains in jail.

According to law enforcement, investigators were told by a motorist about a person lying behind a vehicle  on a trail off Academy Lane north of Holly Hill. 

Investigators noted the victim had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Witnesses reported seeing three men in the Honda earlier as it went down Academy Lane.

The investigation is ongoing. 

RELATED: Santee man charged in shooting death of Columbia teen