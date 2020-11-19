Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Columbia teen

Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, 20, has been charged with one count of murder.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested a second suspect in connection to a fatal November 9 shooting on an 18-year-old Columbia man.

Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, 20, has been charged with one count of murder.

The Holly Hill man was formally presented his rights during a hearing on Wednesday. Any consideration for bond will come at a later date in circuit court.

The OCSO made an initial arrest the day after the shooting, arresting Qveyon Abraham, 21, and changing him with murder.

Abraham, of Santee, remains in jail.

According to law enforcement, investigators were told by a motorist about a person lying behind a vehicle on a trail off Academy Lane north of Holly Hill.

Investigators noted the victim had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Witnesses reported seeing three men in the Honda earlier as it went down Academy Lane.