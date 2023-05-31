Second man arrested in theft of chicken from Pilgrim's Pride

Antonio Nashawn Blackwell, of Manning, was arrested May 22, 2023, and charged with grand larceny. Blackwell and Jeremy McFadden, of Sumter, allegedly stole the chicken on May 9 from Pilgrim's Pride. McFadden turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on May 25, less than 24 hours after his name was released to the public as being a suspect in the case.