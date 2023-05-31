Second man arrested in theft of chicken from Pilgrim's Pride

SUMTER, S.C. — A second suspect has been arrested following the theft of $40,000 worth of boneless chicken breasts from Sumter-area Pilgrim's Pride poultry plant.
Antonio Nashawn Blackwell, of Manning, was arrested May 22, 2023, and charged with grand larceny. Blackwell and Jeremy McFadden, of Sumter, allegedly stole the chicken on May 9 from Pilgrim's Pride. McFadden turned himself in to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on May 25, less than 24 hours after his name was released to the public as being a suspect in the case.
Authorities have not yet suggested why the men may have taken such a large quantity of chicken -- approximately 6,600 pounds of poultry.
Blackwell and McFadden were transported to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center and were released on $20,000 bonds.