WASHINGTON — The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service are responding to a suspicious vehicle near the White House.

The Secret Service said the suspicious vehicle is causing the security alert.

Secret Service closed the surrounding roads -- Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest and 17th Street Northwest -- due to the security alert. The roads were also closed to pedestrian traffic, police said.

This is an ongoing incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Person arrested after trying to cross security barrier next to White House

RELATED: Man lights jacket on fire in front of The White House, Secret Service responds

Secret Service closed the surrounding roads -- Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest and 17th Street Northwest -- due to the security alert.

WUSA9

In June, Secret Service arrested someone for trying to cross a security barrier next to the White House.

Officials said it happened on the northwest side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue at about 9:10 p.m.

The person tried to cross the security barrier and was "immediately apprehended."

Officials didn't release the identity of the suspect but said they are being charged with assault on a police officer and unlawful entry.

Mason Brayman, the assistant special agent in charge for the U.S. Secret Service, said there was no impact to the White House Security operations.

The White House did not immediately issue a comment, and it was unclear if President Donald Trump was in the building at the time.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.