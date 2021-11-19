Security video catches frantic armed robbery of Lexington County store

Authorities are still working to identify the suspects involved in the case.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who robbed a local convenience store - at least one of them armed.

The sheriff's department released a video that shows two suspects, believed to be men, entering the Pitt Stop gas station at 125 Rolling Meadows Lane on Nov. 6.

The video then shows one quickly jumping over the counter, knocking items off in the process, as another runs around the outside of the counter with a gun pointed at the cashier.

According to the sheriff's office, the two then took money and then demanded the clerk open the safe. They ultimately ran from the scene.

The suspect seen jumping over the counter appears to be wearing a gray hoodie with black sleeves, black pants, and one black and one white tennis shoe.

The second suspect who is seen brandishing the weapon is wearing a black hoodie over what appears to be a bright red shirt that is hanging out of the bottom. He is wearing gray pants with a black strip on at least one leg. He is also wearing what appear to be dark or black shoes with a lighter green or yellow color over the front.