ALEXANDRIA, Va. — 13News Now note: The above video is from a newscast that aired in 2019.

The only man ever convicted in a U.S. court for a role in the Sept. 11 attacks, now says he's renouncing terrorism, al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

Zacarias Moussaoui is serving a life sentence at a federal prison in Colorado.

In a handwritten court motion Moussaoui filed with the federal court in Alexandria last month, he wrote that he repudiates Osama bin Laden as a "useful idiot" of the CIA and Saudi Arabia and that he proclaims his opposition to any terrorist action against the U.S.

Moussaoui wants to be able to testify in a civil lawsuit filed by 9/11 families against Saudi Arabia.

RELATED: High school senior born on 9-11 reflects on new crisis now impacting her life

RELATED: She was late to a meeting inside the north tower. A Norfolk woman is still dealing with trauma from 9/11

RELATED: Virginia Beach 9/11 survivor shares details of the tragedy for the first time