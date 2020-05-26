LEXINGTON, S.C. — An Orangeburg man who works for the Lexington County Detention Center’s food service provider is accused of providing contraband to an inmate.

Joshua Lawrence Clyburn, 28, is charged with furnishing contraband inside a county correctional facility, according to an arrest warrant. Michael Channing Moses, 45, is charged with possessing contraband while being housed as an inmate.

According to LCSD, detectives say Clyburn hand items to Moses on a security video. Moses was found to have tobacco products and other personal items, according to the report.

Clyburn turned himself in Monday morning. He’s been released on a personal recognizance bond.