Settlement reached in case of woman impaled by umbrella in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death case of a 63-year-old woman that was impaled by a wind-blown beach umbrella and died on Aug. 10, 2022, in Garden City, South Carolina.
Michael J. Perreault, the husband of Tammy Jane Perreault, filed the lawsuit in Horry County after his wife was impaled and subsequently died from her chest trauma. The suit named the owner of the beach umbrella as Garrett Todd and Beach Services, Ltd.
According to court records, Todd and Beach Services, Ltd. denied responsibility and liability for the accident but offered a settlement in the case through Northfield Insurance Company.
Details of the settlement and disbursement of funds have been redacted from public record and the records have been sealed by Judge William Seals Jr. Judge Seals wrote in his decision to seal the records, "Sealing the settlement documents and amount would best serve the public interest by preventing unintended economic consequences to the parties and non-parties. Finally, the Court finds that no other alternatives other than sealing the settlement documents exist to adequately protect the legitimate private and public interests raised by the Parties."