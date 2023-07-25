Settlement reached in case of woman impaled by umbrella in Garden City

Tammy Jane Perrault was struck by a beach umbrella on Aug. 10, 2022, and died of chest trauma

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death case of a 63-year-old woman that was impaled by a wind-blown beach umbrella and died on Aug. 10, 2022, in Garden City, South Carolina.

Michael J. Perreault, the husband of Tammy Jane Perreault, filed the lawsuit in Horry County after his wife was impaled and subsequently died from her chest trauma. The suit named the owner of the beach umbrella as Garrett Todd and Beach Services, Ltd.

According to court records, Todd and Beach Services, Ltd. denied responsibility and liability for the accident but offered a settlement in the case through Northfield Insurance Company.