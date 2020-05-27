LEXINGTON, S.C. — Seven men have been charged with robbing and assaulting two men on Sunset Boulevard.

Elijah Karos Clark, 19, De’Aci Marquette Corley, 18, Lane Rathburn Hein, 20, Jonathan Michael Kidd, 20, Mason Wilbur Mims, 20, Mason Caldwell Murphy, 20, and Garrett Lee Steen, 18, are charged with armed robbery, according to arrest warrants. Hein, Kidd, Mims and Murphy are also charged with assault and battery by mob. Corley is also charged with two counts of kidnapping and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

“Detectives have been working to identify and locate these subjects since the incident happened during the afternoon of May 12,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Their investigation shows Corley was armed with a pistol when he and the other six suspects assaulted and forcefully robbed two men on the side of the road in the 3100 block of Sunset Boulevard.”

The seven got away with a smartwatch and some cash, according to Koon. Investigators said some of those involved had an encounter over drugs minutes before at a Saint Andrews Road motel.

“Investigators tracked some of the suspects to a Broad River Road apartment complex and others to a Chapin apartment complex,” Koon said. “They were all arrested late last week without incident.”