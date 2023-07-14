Masked suspects steal 10 guns from Kershaw County store; sheriff's office investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are searching for at least two masked suspects who broke into a gun store and stole several weapons.
According to a statement from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at Freedom First Outfitters around 4 a.m. on Friday. The suspects took 10 Glock handguns, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities didn't provide additional information about the burglary or the suspects but said they are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. Tips can also be sent to investigations@kershaw.sc.gov.