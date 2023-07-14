Masked suspects steal 10 guns from Kershaw County store; sheriff's office investigating

The ATF is also involved in the investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kershaw County deputies are searching for at least two masked suspects who broke into a gun store and stole several weapons.

According to a statement from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at Freedom First Outfitters around 4 a.m. on Friday. The suspects took 10 Glock handguns, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities didn't provide additional information about the burglary or the suspects but said they are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).