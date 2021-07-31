Police said that reports of a shooting at a popular Tennessee waterpark came in after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department said they responded to calls of a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark on Saturday evening, just after 8 p.m. A spokesperson for Soaky Mountian said that it happened in the parking lot.

Police said two people were shot, both of them female. One of them was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and the other was transported to LeConte Medical Center.

Police said that their conditions were not known as of 10:20 p.m.

They also said that three people were detained, including the alleged shooter of both victims. They said an altercation broke out in the parking lot, which escalated into the shooting.

A spokesperson provided a statement about the incident, available below:

We're committed to safety and they’re working fully with the Sevierville Police Department. It is an open investigation.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.