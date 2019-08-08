LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man was arrested and sentenced to 21 years in jail in connection with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

William Derek Bennon, 47, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison. The trial began on Monday, August 5 and concluded Thursday afternoon when the jury returned a guilty verdict on both charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Bennon received a sentence of 21 years, concurrent, for each count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree, which involved a child under the age of 11.

According to the report, these crimes occurred between the years of 1998 and 2004, when the penalty range was 0 to 30 years. Therefore, under the law, Bennon was sentenced in accordance with the penalty range in effect at that time.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard stated, "We continue our commitment to protect children in our community. This requires dedication from prosecutors, law enforcement, and our staff.” Hubbard further commented, “The victim in this case displayed remarkable courage and the verdict resonates a powerful measure of justice.”

The Irmo Police Department began an investigation on August 5, 2018 when they received a report of sexual abuse which had occurred over the span of many years. The victim reported that she had been assaulted as a child, between the years of 1998 and 2004. Irmo PD was assisted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department when it was learned that the crimes occurred at various locations across Lexington County.

An investigator obtained audio admissions from Bennon. In the recording, Bennon called himself a “monster” and stated “I know I went too far.” Bennon had been working as a long distance truck driver and was residing in Denton County, Texas at the time of his arrest in 2018.

The victim, now age 25, testified during the trial and addressed the court at sentencing. She testified that she initially reached out for counseling at Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands in 2014 while attending college. In her statement to the court, she addressed the “heavy impact” the crimes have had on her life. “Some things I struggle with every day. Specifically, intrusive thoughts and memories. The harm that the defendant inflicted on me will last a lifetime.”

Judge Addy addressed the overall impact of Bennon’s crimes, noting that the victim had been “imprisoned” by the emotional trauma of abuse since 1998, amounting to 21 years. As a result, Addy sentenced Bennon to 21 years.

Bennon will be transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of the prison sentence.