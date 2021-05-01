SC registered sex offender kidnapped 11-year-old girl, Kershaw deputies say

According to the report, deputies were notified on Monday afternoon of a missing 11-year-old who didn't return home after school.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office say they've arrested a man who they claim kidnapped an 11-year-old girl.

According to the report, deputies were notified on Monday afternoon when the girl didn't return home after school. Shortly after, a KCSO deputy located a wrecked vehicle in the area.

Charles Dennis Hargett, 63, was inside the vehicle with the victim, officers say. The sheriff's office says Hargett is also a registered sex offender with a history of sexual crime convictions.

Hargett is currently charged with kidnapping an is being held at the county detention center for pending charges.

According to KCSO, the girl is at home and doing well.