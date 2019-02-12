MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two suspects have been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Broadway at the Beach entertainment district in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Police told multiple media outlets that 35-year-old Kenneth Ramonda Simmons and 23-year-old Sean Swisher are charged with with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and public intoxication.

The incident happened on Sunday on Celebrity Circle, according to a police report. The report states a friend of the victim had reported her missing, and notified Broadway at the Beach security.

The report says the men were sexually assaulting the woman when she was found, and that she was drunk and partially covered in vomit. The warrant also said the woman blacked out and couldn't remember what happened.

The warrant also says the men provided the woman with cocaine.