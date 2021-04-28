Man sexually assaulted woman after breaking into Five Points home, Columbia police say

Officers say the assault took place early Wednesday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are searching for a suspect who they say sexually assaulted a woman at her home in Five Points.

Officers say the incident happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Greene Street, which is one of the main streets going through the entertainment district.

According to officers, the man broke into home and committed the sexual assault. The victim received medical attention afterward.

Officer believe the suspect is between 30 and 40 years old and is between 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has short hair, a medium build, and was wearing a t-shirt and dark pants.

Police released a surveillance video which they say captured an image of the suspect.