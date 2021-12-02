'Armed and dangerous' couple wanted for murder arrested

Deputies say Osman Shabazz, Jr. and Sylvia Bacon-Scott, who were wanted for the murder of Gabriel Brisbon, were arrested in Columbia.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two murder suspects who had been described as 'armed and dangerous' last week have been arrested, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Osman Shabazz, Jr. and Sylvia Bacon-Scott were arrested in Columbia and are being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center awaiting bond.

Shabazz and Bacon-Scott, who were wanted for the murder of Gabriel Brisbon, were said to have a 5-month-old child with them last week. News 19 reached out to the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening about the status of the child. The Sheriff's Office has not yet responded.