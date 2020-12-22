Two teens shot, one killed in Richland County Monday night

Deputies say a 17-year-old was dropped off at Prisma Richland with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 17-year-old is dead and a 16-year-old was injured after being shot in southeast Richland County on Monday night.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Shagbark Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Monday. Upon their arrival, deputies say they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot injury to the lower body. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, deputies say they were notified that a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot injury had been dropped off at Prisma Health Richland. He died from his injuries, according to deputies.

What led to the shooting is under investigation. However, deputies say preliminary information leads them to believe the shooting was isolated.

