COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's office has identified a woman who was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

Shakila Shanta Booker, 40, was killed after an incident around 6 a.m. on Brady Street.

Officers say Booker was shot in the lower body just after 6 a.m. in the 2700 block the road. She then walked over to Carnegie Street seeking help.

Booker was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing and more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.